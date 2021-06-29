CLEMSON — Five new board members have been selected to serve three-year terms on the Clemson Alumni Association (CAA) board of directors beginning July 1.

The alumni board has 22 members and is the governing body for the Clemson Alumni Association. Primary responsibilities of the board include general oversight of the programs and initiatives of the association, financial audit and review, the establishment of governing policies and strategic planning.

The new members are:

Asa Briggs of Greenville, South Carolina, is a 2002 graduate of Clemson University receiving a Bachelor of Arts in political science. He also earned a Master’s in Human Development and Psychology from Trevecca Nazarene University in 2009; a Master’s in Nursing – Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner from Vanderbilt University in 2021; and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Yale University in 2020. He currently serves as the program director of Rural Psychiatric Services for Prisma Health – Upstate in Greenville.

Shavonne Brown of Baltimore, Maryland, earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Clemson University in 2005. She currently serves as the program specialist for the Mental Health Clinical Center for the Veterans Military Healthcare System in Baltimore.

Benjamin Moody of Charlotte, North Carolina, received a Bachelor of Science in financial management from Clemson University in 2016. He currently serves as a vice president for corporate treasury at Bank of America in Charlotte.

Kayley Seawright of Charleston, South Carolina, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 2014 and a Master of Science in 2019 from Clemson University, both in Mechanical Engineering. She currently serves as an Aeromechanics Structural Analysis Engineer for NASA’s Space Launch System at The Boeing Company in Charleston.

Jaletta Smith of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, earned a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in communications studies and Spanish from Clemson University in 2005. She received her juris doctor from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2010. Smith currently serves as an attorney at Andersen, Tate and Carr, P.C. in Duluth, G.A.

The Clemson Alumni Association is an open-membership, nonprofit organization. Since its inception in 1896, the program has connected members of the Clemson family, inspiring pride, celebrating achievement, providing service and strengthening relationships.

Learn more at www.clemson.edu/alumni.