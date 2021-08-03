LIBERTY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of the fatal collision on US-178 near Liberty on Saturday.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as 60-year-old Cynthia Threatt.

Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the crash happened at around 2 p.m. on Saturday on US-178 at Five Forks Road.

Reports state Threatt was driving a motorcycle when she travelled off the right side of the road, over-corrected, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a freight liner truck.

The coroner’s office says Threatt was wearing a helmet. They also say she died from blunt force trauma and pronounced dead in the ambulance from blunt force trauma.

The driver of the freight liner truck was not injured, according to SCHP.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.