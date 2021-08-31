The Easley Band has eye on 2021 Nationals

EASLEY — The Easley Band, for the first time in school history, will be competing in the 2021 Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis, Ind., in early November.

Approximately 100 of the best bands in the United States will travel to Indianapolis to perform in the Lucas Oil Stadium on the same field where the NFL Colts play.

This fall the competitive season will consist of regular competitions locally and at the state level as in years past. The students will finish their season taking the field in the amazing Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 11, 2021 in Indiana.

When asked ‘Why Nationals?’ ‘Why Easley Band?’ ‘Why now?’ Director of Bands Rick Langdale responds: “Because we are the Easley Band and we are committed to excellence. The Easley Band program has a long history of excellence locally and in our great state of South Carolina. When you enter in the city proper you are greeted with signs saying ‘Welcome to Easley; The Pride Shows.’ There is something special about this town, our students and our community and we are ecstatic to perform and share that unique Easley brand with others.”

How can you help the Easley Band this year? Help us make this dream a reality!

The program needs to raise $100,000 to fund the trip to Nationals. The Booster Club launched a letter campaign earlier this year and have been successful in raising $12,000 so far in donations. The SDPC School Board awarded a matching EPIC Grant up to $25,000.

We are asking friends, family, neighbors, and community businesses to consider donating to the cause. The trip is roughly $600 per student.

Email Rick Langdale at ricklangdale@pickens.k12.sc.us if you are able to help. Checks can be mailed to EHS Band Boosters c/o Easley HS 154 Green Wave Blvd Easley, SC 29642. Or you can donate online through www.easleybands.com.