The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) has named Sean Karr as the new Agent-In-Charge (AIC) of Pickens County.

Karr started his career with the agency in Anderson County as an Agent in January of 2006 before transferring to the Pickens County Office to become a Team Leader. He also held the position of Field Training Officer.

Prior to starting his career with the SCDPPPS, Karr worked as a police officer for the Portsmouth Police Department in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Karr graduated from Radford University in Radford, Virginia in 2000, with a Degree in Foreign Language and a minor in Sociology. He is fluent in Spanish and has volunteered his time as a Spanish interpreter for the agency.

“There is a tremendous amount of respect for Sean in the Law Enforcement Community in Pickens County, especially the Pickens County Sheriff’s Department,” stated Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark.

Karr is a veteran of many deployments and law enforcement details. In particular, earlier this year, he served as Day Time Shift Supervisor at Bike Week Memorial Day Weekend.

“Sean has a great personality, always has a smile on his face and is an extremely hard-working individual,” said SCDPPPS Regional Director Gerald Black. “He will bring a great deal of knowledge to the SCDPPPS as the Agent-In-Charge of the Pickens County Office.”

Sean will began his new position on Sept. 17, 2021.