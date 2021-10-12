Meeting to focus on substance use recovery

LIBERTY – A Town Hall next week is aimed at reducing the stigma that those in treatment for and recovery from substance use can feel in the community.

The Road to Recovery Town Hall meeting will be held from 6:30pm – 8pm Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center.

More than 387,000 South Carolina residents are in recovery from substance use disorder, according to the SC Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

Reducing stigma has been a focus this year for the Prevention Department of Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County.

“I am hoping the Town Hall will bring people out so they can learn more about the stigma felt by those around treatment but also recovery,” Director of Prevention Services Jessica Gibson said.

“People are sometimes ashamed to say they’re in recovery,” because of some people’s misconceptions and beliefs, she said.

“Those notions that we have about people who are in addiction can still be applied to some of the people in recovery too, based on the stigma,” Gibson said. “So I hope the people who attend walk away understanding that people in recovery are people we see every day.

“We pass them in the grocery store, they’re sitting on our church pews, they’re next to us in line at Walmart,” she continued. “You could be standing next to somebody in recovery and not know it because they’re people like us.”

North Carolina Writer Elizabeth Mixon Williams will be the guest speaker at the town hall.

BHSPC Community Engagement Coordinator Breann Nicholson says Williams describes herself as advocate for those with substance use.

“She’s going to be telling her story,” Nicholson said.

A part of Williams’ mission is to encourage those with substance use disorder to enter treatment.

“She tells them ‘It’s ok, let’s do this, let’s move forward,’” Nicholson said. “‘It’s not shameful. It’s what’s best for you.’”

The Town Hall will also include a panel featuring people in long-term recovery there to answer questions, Gibson said.

The Prevention Department of BHSPC is also planning a holiday event for next month.

“A Winter’s Ball” will be held 6pm – 8pm Friday, Nov. 12 at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center.

“We’re inviting families who have someone in recovery in their family to come out and have a good time, and also community members in general,” Gibson said. “It’s open to everybody.”

The ball will feature giveaways, games and performances from area musicians Marvin King and Nick Nichols.

A professional photographer will be there to take pictures of kids with Santa Claus.

“We’re just going to have some fun,” Gibson said. “Everything’s free.”