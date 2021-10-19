PICKENS COUNTY – The police and firefighters were surprised to see Julie Thompson, Dianne Crooks and Ann Warmuth of the Fort Prince George Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

Thompson and Crooks presented Easley Police Chief Stan Whitten with a basket and a certificate. Warmuth presented baskets to Central Police Chief Steve Thompson and Firefighter Joe Seigle.

This year the trio brought baskets of goodies for the departments as a way to honor the 131st anniversary of the DAR’s founding on Oct. 11, 1890. Their chapter chose to honor some of the area’s police and fire departments by thanking them for their service and commitment.

DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren encourages members to “rise and shine” in their communities by performing meaningful service.

“Our chapter’s goal during the VanBuren Administration is to help DAR log 10 million hours of service to America,” said Thompson.

Crooks explained DAR is a non-profit organization that promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism. More than a million women have joined the organization since it was founded, according to records. These women became members to honor their heritage as well as make a difference in their communities across the country and the world.

If you would like more information on how you can be a part of Fort Prince George Chapter’s service efforts, email fpgChapterDAR@gmail.com.