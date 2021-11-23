Traffic stop yields drugs, cash

Velandia Courtesy of EPD

EASLEY — Easley police have charged a man with multiple drug-related offences following a traffic stop.

According to officials with the EPD, on Nov. 16, 2021, around 2:30 p.m., officers with the department’s narcotics division made a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on East Main Street in Easley. As part of an ongoing investigation, officers conducted a thorough search of the vehicle which resulted in them finding 141 THC oil vape pens, five THC oil refills, two grams of crushed pills believed to be fentanyl, 324 grams of marijuana and $2,161 in cash.

A firearm was also discovered in the vehicle, officials said.

William Daniel Camargo Velandia was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carry of a firearm, they said.

Additional impending criminal charges are expected to follow, they said.

