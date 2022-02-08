EASLEY — Easley Moose Lodge and Easley Women of the Moose, along with several members and local businesses, came together in the spirit of past President Don Harbin and donated Tommy Moose stuffed animals to Easley, Pickens and Pickens County first responders.

The Tommy Moose program aids in helping children overcome fears and anxiety during times of stress. Donated to law enforcement, fire and other emergency workers, Tommy Moose plush dolls are presented to children in various traumatic situations. In addition to this service, the Tommy Moose character has grown to personify happiness, safety and security through personal appearances, books and on children’s goods.

The groups would like to extend many heartfelt thanks to Steddy’s, Taco Taco, Ironhorse Steamers, Tip Top Cake Shop, Butterbeans, The Hideout, The Main Street Pub, Moo’s Creamery, South Greenville Moose Lodge and the many members of The Easley Moose Lodge for contributing to this cause.

We have a community that comes together and supports each other and that makes Pickens County a true gem — one that stands out and shines above all the rest.

Please support your local businesses.