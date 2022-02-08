PICKENS COUNTY — Jean Wilson recently received The South Carolina Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Legacy Award.

Wilson has been a member of the S.C. Business and Professional Women (SCBPW) for 34 years serving as board member of BPWUSA, BPWUSA Membership Committee serving as liaison to Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, North Carolina and Georgia.

BPWSC President and PE, Parliamentarian of BPWSC; Board of Directors for S.C. Advocates for Women on Boards and Commissions representing BPWSC, National Legislative Platform Representative and State Legislative Chair lobbying for women’s issues in S.C. and Washington, DC, Wilson is a nationally certified Parliamentarian, member of National Association of Parliamentarians.

She was chosen BPWSC Woman of Accomplishment and Career Woman of the Year.

As BPWSC president, Wilson oversaw the remodeling of the historic BPWSC headquarters building in Columbia, making it available to sell. She went above and beyond her responsibility as BPWSC president making many trips back and forth to Columbia to oversee that the remodeling was done according to historic specifications. The sale of the building has raised — and still awards — thousands of dollars for scholarships for women.

She helps other women have a better life by helping to raise money for scholarships in other ways also.

Wilson now serves as vice president of Tri-County BPW and served as president many times. She has recruited more members in BPWSC than any other member and won many BPWSC and BPWUSA Membership Awards.

Wilson is the owner of two businesses, Aloe Pro Cosmetics International and Aloe Vera Cosmetics, located in Easley.

She worked for Jeri Jacobus Cosmetics, Dallas, Texas, where she received Top National Sales Awards and became the International Training Director traveling to many countries. In 2000, she purchased Jeri Jacobus Cosmetics, Inc., Dallas, Texas, — the company she had worked with for 23 years. She is still manufacturing skin care products in Texas and supplying customers in the USA and many other countries.

Wilson was chosen for Who’s Who in Executives and Professional, Who’s Who in America’s Business Women, Personality of the South Award, VP Pickens Republican Party, Past President of Easley Village Merchants Association; Chadwick Community Club, Newcomers Club, Graduate of Leadership Pickens County, Member of Trade Bank International, Premier Barter Association and Pinnacle Barter Association. Over the years she has raised thousands of dollars for various non-profits.

Wilson received recognition from the SC Employment Commission for mentoring and employing middle and high school girls. She also mentored local Brownie and Girls Scout troops.

She has served twice on the Board of Directors of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce and received their “Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award” and “Attitude Gets It Done Award.” She introduced and trained chamber members for the Ambassador Program in 1993, which is still active today. She recruited more members for the chamber than has ever been achieved by any other chamber member.

She is a Christian and member of Easley First United Methodist Church for 48 years where she has served as Lay Speaker, SS teacher, Youth Leader, choir soloist, United Methodist Women and lead a bible study group in her home.

She was married for 56 years and has three children and five grandchildren.