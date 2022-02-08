CLEMSON — Ray McElrathbey, former Clemson Football player and inspiration for the Disney+ film “Safety,” will be the featured speaker at the Robert H. Brooks Lecture in Sports Science at Clemson University on Thursday, March 3.

McElrathbey will speak on “Perseverance: Triumph Over Repeated Adversity” at the event, to be held at 7 p.m. at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts. The event is presented by the Robert H. Brooks Sports Science Institute, in partnership with the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business and the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences at Clemson.

The event is free and open to the public.

Featuring notable speakers from the intersection of sports, society and academics, the Robert H. Brooks Lecture in Sports Science highlights leading-edge work in sports and provides a mechanism for engaging the entire Clemson community in the field. The lecture series began in 2018 with NFL coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs serving as the inaugural speaker.

The Robert H. Brooks Sports Science Institute at Clemson University is a multi-disciplinary platform for the academic study of sports across the University. Thanks to the generosity of the late Robert H. Brooks, a 1960 Clemson graduate, the institute began in the 1990s with an emphasis on motorsports engineering, sports communication, sports management and sports marketing. Today, the institute continues that work, providing student scholarships, internship placements, legacy professorships, faculty fellowships, student engagement programs, research support, and learning opportunities such as the lecture series.

For more information, contact Brett Wright, director of the Robert H. Brooks Sports Science Institute, at wright@clemson.edu.