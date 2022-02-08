CENTRAL — Through the support of the U.S. Department of Education’s Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success Program grant funding recently awarded, Southern Wesleyan University opened the Warriors Courage, Academic Success, Respect, and Empowerment (CARE) Center.

The center serves the purpose of addressing veteran students’ academic, financial, physical, and social needs. It is located in the newly renovated Stuart-Bennett Hall. A grand opening was held on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Geoffrey Webb, a SWU student who will be utilizing the center says, “I am excited for the center to open because it gives all veteran students a place to study in peace. I like knowing this is a place where we can have tutoring or just stop by in between classes.”

The Warriors CARE Center Coordinator, Donna Pittman, wanted to reach any student veteran or military dependent (on-campus or online). Her mission for the center is C (courage) A (academic success) R (respect) E (empowerment). There is also a student lounge and training/conference room accessible. Pittman adds, “When it comes to our military affiliated students my philosophy is simply this — you have cared for us, now let us care for you.”

“If there’s something missing, we want to hear it — and not just about the space but the services we offer here as well,” said April White-Pugh, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.

White-Pugh applied for the Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success Program grant that made the renovations and veteran services programs possible.