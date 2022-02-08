Lions track and field has high hopes for season

CENTRAL — Head Coach Jacob Wichelns has high hopes (and big plans) for his first year leading the D.W. Daniel Track and Field team. There’s new assistants, a young team, and as for the track itself? Well, that’s brand-spankin’ new as well.

The team has a lot to live up to. Former Head Track Coach Cassandra Griffin left some big (running) shoes to fill as the Lions have finished in the Top 5 in State for the past 12 years.

Last year, the team took first in State for the 4×800 meter relay — and three of the four runners are returning, Wichelns said. He also is feeling pretty good about the 4×400 meter relay, in which they took First Runner Up at State and two of the four athletes will be back for the season. In the 4×100 meter? All four are returning.

“I’m pretty happy with the 1 mile and the 2 mile events too,” he said.

The new track is expected to be completed in time for home meets, but the team is already practicing on it.

“The old one was built when the school was constructed and it was getting a little run down,” Wichelns said. “This new one is great — we’re already on it.”

It may be his first year at the helm of the track team, but Wichelns isn’t new to coaching. The RC Edwards teacher is also the 7th grade football coach and “back in the day” he ran track himself, competing in hurdles and the 4×400 meter relay.

“The 4×4 was pretty cool because I held the record when I was here at Daniel — and then I coached the group that beat it,” he said.

As far as goals for the season, Wichelns isn’t shying away from a challenge. He’s got his eyes set on winning County, Region and, of course, the State Championship.

“It’s not all about winning titles and trophies, but that’s certainly a part of it,” he said. “The best part of team is what it can bring to the athletes. I’m talking about character, I’m talking about uplifting lives, I’m talking about getting a leg up.”

The team held it’s first practice Monday, with the season scheduled to start mid-March.

