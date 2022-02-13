PICKENS COUNTY — Roses are a popular gift on Valentine’s Day. When accompanied by a box of chocolates, a bouquet of long-stemmed roses is sure to make a sweetheart smile on February 14.

Few people may know that the color of a rose is meant to convey a certain message. As a result, even the most head-over-heels-in-love man or woman may not be saying what they mean to say when giving roses. If that special someone has a favorite color of rose, then it might be wise to give that color regardless of what tradition suggests. But when sweethearts have no such preferences, it might be best to keep this guide in mind …

Red: Red roses say “I love you.” Red is symbolic of love, especially romantic love. Red also symbolizes beauty, courage and respect.

Pink: Pink is a popular color on Valentine’s Day, but sweethearts should know that pink roses say “Thank you,” which makes them a better choice for friends than lovers.

White: White roses say “I am the one for you.” White symbolizes true love, purity, innocence, reverence, humility, youthfulness, and charm. While they are often used at funerals, white roses do not symbolize sadness.

Yellow: Yellow roses say “We’re friends and I care about you.” Joy, gladness, friendship, delight, and remembrance are just a few of the sentiments yellow conveys.

Yellow with red tip: Yellow roses may be best for friends, but yellow roses with red tips say “I’m falling in love with you.”

Orange/coral: Another awe-inspiring color, orange/coral roses say “I want you in my life.” This color indicates desire, enthusiasm and fascination.

Red and white together: A mixed bouquet of red and white roses says “We are a great match.”

Peach: Peach symbolizes intimacy, telling a lover, “Let’s make this a memorable Valentine’s Day.”

Different color roses say different things, meaning Valentine’s Day celebrants can find a rose to convey any message they hope to send this February 14.

