PICKENS — Trying something new paid off for an Upstate lottery player. Instead of buying his usual Pick 3 ticket, he took a chance on a scratch-off and won $30,000, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“I was pleasantly surprised,” the winner, who’s name has not been released to the public, said to officials. “I’m saving it for a rainy day.”

The player said he’s played “Pick 3” for years, only winning small amounts.

So, he decided to make a change.

The player said he picked out a $2 “Lucky No 7 Doubler” scratch-off from the Country Food Mart #2 on the Walhalla Highway in Pickens and won the ticket’s top prize — 30 grand.

The Pickens player beat the 1 in 528,000 odds to win the $30K in the $2 Lucky No. 7 Doubler game. Two more top prizes remain, officials said.

Country Food Mart #2 in Pickens received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

