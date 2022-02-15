Since its inception, the ride has raised over $4.2 million to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Association.

PICKENS COUNTY — On July 8-10, 2022, the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter will hold its inaugural Ride to End ALZ South Carolina cycling event, presented by RYOBI. Formerly A Ride to Remember, the cross-state group ride will undertake a well-supported 252-mile journey from Simpsonville to Mt. Pleasant, with stops in Newberry and Orangeburg along the way. The event is now one of five exclusive destinations of Ride to End ALZ, the nationwide signature cycling event of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Beyond the new name and website, participants will find that Ride to End ALZ South Carolina is the same well-loved event: a three-day, 252-mile cross-state bicycle ride with meals and luggage transportation provided, medical and mechanical support, and a discounted rate on lodging. While the group ride is limited to road cyclists, Ride to End ALZ South Carolina also offers a virtual challenge option that is open to casual bike riders, mountain bikers and spin enthusiasts.

“For the last 13 years, A Ride to Remember has been advancing the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association— and we’re excited to share what’s next,” said Jerry Chapman, Director of Ride to End ALZ South Carolina, who joined the staff team of the Alzheimer’s Association after nearly a decade as a volunteer. “By unifying our efforts under the banner of Ride to End ALZ, we will bring more awareness, resources and support to this event and to the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

A Ride to Remember started in 2009 with just 20 riders raising $16,000. It has grown steadily each year thanks to dedicated volunteers and word of mouth among riders. In 2021, despite the ongoing pandemic, the ride raised over $725,000 and attracted over 400 riders. Since its inception, the ride has raised over $4.2 million to support the work of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funds raised by Ride to End ALZ South Carolina will continue to accelerate the Association’s research efforts to discover methods of treatment and prevention for Alzheimer’s and other dementias — while also maximizing care and support for all facing the disease.

To register, donate or volunteer, visit alz.org/ride. Discounted earlybird registration for the group ride ends March 1, 2022, and the deadline to register is July 1, 2022. Registration for the virtual challenge is free and will remain open through the end of July.

Additional Facts and Figures:

• More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 95,000 South Carolina residents — a number estimated to grow to as many as 120,000 by year 2025.

• More than 11 million family and friends, including 199,000 South Carolinians, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States.

• One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association or get support for facing any type of dementia, visit alz.org/sc or call the Association’s 24-Hour Helpline at 800-272-3900.