LIBERTY — Prisma Health will partner with Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, Feb. 24, for the largest single-day multi-site project in Habitat for Humanity South Carolina’s history.

The inaugural Prisma Health Partnership Day will help build eight homes across six different counties. Communities include Simpsonville, Columbia, Clinton, Seneca, Liberty and Sumter.

The eight Habitat for Humanity home sites are in varying stages of construction ranging from framing to houses that are ready to paint inside and out. While none of the homes will be completed on this one day, the volunteer effort follows Prisma Health’s recent grants to Habitat for Humanity South Carolina totaling $80,300 to support home projects in the Upstate and Midlands regions.

Clarence Sevillian, Prisma Health executive vice president and chief operating officer said, “The Prisma Health family is dedicated to supporting the wellbeing of our communities. Good health starts at home and the opportunity to partner with Habitat to help families build their dreams is a natural fit with our healthcare purpose: Inspire health. Serve with compassion. Be the difference.”

“Habitat for Humanity’s partnership with Prisma Health is creating a powerful impact on the lives of our fellow neighbors,” stated Nancy Lee, executive director of Habitat for Humanity South Carolina. “By providing access to affordable homes, Habitat South Carolina and Prisma Health are contributing to reduced negative health outcomes. To each of the families we are building alongside today, this is one step closer to a more equitable and healthier future.”

The call for volunteers prompted an outpouring of support from Prisma Health team members for this inaugural system-wide hands-on effort and every site role quickly filled for the single day event.

Habitat for Humanity invests in communities statewide by helping households earning between 30-80% of the area median income, sustain responsible, affordable homeownership.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.