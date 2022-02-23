The student was arrested at the school on Thursday

EASLEY — An Easley High School student, who was arrested Thursday at the school for an “off-campus incident,” has been charged with attempted murder, according to police.

The Easley Police Department said officers responded Wednesday about 5 p.m. to a call about shots fired in the area of Preston Street and Ross Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found several bullet casings, according to officials within the department.

Reports state officers interviewed several witnesses and reviewed nearby security camera footage as part of the investigation and learned three vehicles — occupied by multiple juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 — were involved in the incident.

The suspects, whose identities have not been released due to their ages, are facing multiple charges including Attempted murder, Possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, Discharging of a firearm within the city, False information to police, Unlawful carrying of a firearm, Pointing and presenting a firearm, and Discharging a weapon at or into a vehicle.

Police were at Easley High School when the student arrived and took the student into custody, district officials said.

“Easley High School and School District of Pickens County (SDPC) administration were made aware on the morning of February 17, 2022, that Easley Police were intending to arrest an Easley High School student following an off-campus incident,” SDPC officials said in a released statement. “When the student arrived on campus, EPD were on site to take the student into custody. Easley High students and staff were never in danger. The safety and security of students in SDPC is our top and most important priority. The District continues to cooperate with local law enforcement to ensure any similar incidents are handled efficiently and appropriately. We are thankful to EPD for their work to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

It’s worth noting a separate arrest was made at Easley High School Thursday involving a student with a firearm in their vehicle. SDPC and EPD have confirmed the incident was completely unrelated to the attempted murder arrest.

“While searching a student vehicle due to an unrelated concern, the Easley High School Resource Officer and school administrators discovered a firearm (with no ammunition) in the vehicle,” SDPC officials said. “There was no evidence that any other students were presented or threatened with the weapon. The weapon never left the vehicle in the parking lot. The school acted quickly and no students were in immediate danger. The 17-year-old was charged and taken into custody. In addition, the district/school will implement disciplinary actions based on board policy.”

Both cases remain under investigation by the Easley Police Department.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.