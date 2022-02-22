CLEMSON — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting that killed a man in Clemson Saturday morning.

According to the Clemson Police Department, the incident happened at 1 a.m. in the Village Green apartment complex on Tiger Blvd.

Officers said they received a call that a man was possibly shot and lying on the ground. When they responded and located the man, he was unresponsive and had gunshot wounds, they said.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has since identified the victim as 24-year-old Gerard Traver Ouellette, of Clemson.

CPD is investigating the homicide.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.