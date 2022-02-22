EASLEY — An Easley man has died following a single-car crash near Liberty just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man was driving a 2007 Chevy Cobolt northeast on Breazeale Road near Leroy Drive when he veered to the right off the road, struck a ditch, culvert and utility pole, overturning.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Richard Holcombe, Jr., of Raines Road in Easley. Holcombe was not wearing a seat-belt and died at the scene from blunt force trauma, they said.

SCHP said there was no other passengers in the vehicle.

