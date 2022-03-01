PICKENS COUNTY — The search for the new state deer antler record is underway as the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) gears up for its annual series of measuring sessions.

Each winter SCDNR measures deer antlers throughout the state, with a major effort during the Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic scheduled for March 25-27 at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia. A total of 7,691 sets of white-tailed deer antlers, including 7,378 typical racks and 313 nontypical, are currently ranked on South Carolina’s all-time antler records list. Minimum scores for state record listing are 125 points for typical antlers and 145 points for nontypical antlers. Measurements are based on the Boone and Crockett system.

The objectives of the state records list are to recognize outstanding animals and to identify areas that produce quality deer. This information allows biologists to take a closer look at habitat and deer herd conditions in order to make future management recommendations.

Although record deer have been recorded from all counties, Aiken, Anderson, and Orangeburg counties have produced the greatest numbers in the past three to four years. Generally, larger deer are more abundant in areas that have fewer deer, as compared to parts of the state with high deer numbers. In spite decreased measuring activities the last two years (due to the pandemic), 222 new records were added into the South Carolina records list.

Hunters must provide necessary documentation, such as the date and county of the kill, and sign a “fair chase” statement when they bring in a set of antlers for measuring. Antlers in velvet or those that are broken and repaired, or antlers separated from the skull plate cannot be officially measured for the state records list. If the lower jawbone of the animal was extracted during taxidermy or otherwise saved, it should be brought to the measuring session so biologists can determine the deer’s age. An accurate weight measurement at the time of the kill is also helpful.

For additional information on the Antler Records Program visit the SCDNR website at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/deer/index.html.

Local 2022 antler measuring sessions

Thursday, March 3, 1-6 p.m., Piedmont, Saluda River Archery, 3318 Highway 153, 864-385-4117.

Thursday, March 10, 1-6 p.m., Greenwood, Hunter’s Headquarters, 1845 Calhoun Rd., 864-223-1911.

Clemson: At SCDNR Office, 311 Natural Resources Dr., by appointment only during March 864-986-6247.