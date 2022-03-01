PICKENS COUNTY — Over forty-two Vietnam veterans were welcomed home and thanked for their service on Saturday, Feb. 19, in Clemson’s Nettles Park at the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit (WAA MEE).

It was an honor and a privilege to recognize these heroes.

MEE Ambassadors Jennifer Merrill and Stefan Brann pinned each veteran with a United States of America Vietnam War commemorative lapel pin and gave them a WAA challenge coin with the Vietnam Wall and the Washington Monument on the front and an inscription on the back.

“Our Nation’s blood and treasure from a generation ago deserves the nation’s thanks and gratitude something they did not receive when they came home from Vietnam! Welcome home,” the inscription read.

The MEE ambassadors also handed out “welcome home” hats and a copy of the proclamation in commemoration for the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War initiated by President Barak Obama on Memorial Day, 2012, and signed by President Donald Trump to continue through Veterans Day, 2025. Trump also declared March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day.

The event was hosted by Melody Jones of the Andrew Pickens Chapter and Ann Warmuth of the Fort Prince George Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (SCDAR) in District 1 with contributions from the Daughters of the Walhalla and Wizard of Tamassee chapters pooling their efforts and resources. These ladies greeted the veterans and provided snacks and gifts. Lowe’s of Clemson donated American flags for the veterans and the children.

The event began with the presentation of the colors by Clemson’s Pershing Rifles Company C-4. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Emma and Andrew Gillespie, Molly Caskey, and Anna Katherine Gregory. Amy Gregory, Alive Wesleyan worship leader, sang the national anthem. SCDAR Chaplin and Fort Prince George Regent, Carolyn Nations whose husband is a Vietnam veteran gave the opening prayer. Welcome remarks were given by Anne Kilpatrick, SCDAR District 1 director, and Fort Prince George Chapter member whose husband is a Vietnam veteran quoted President Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.” She added, “So, come, listen, learn and, for heavens sakes pass it on.”

Central Mayor Andrew Beckner thanked the over 160 in attendance for coming to honor the veterans and support WAA. Mayor Beckner was followed by SC Senator Rex Rice and SC Senator Thomas Alexander who recognized the sacrifices made by Vietnam veterans and the other 20 veterans who were there as well. Both senators attended WAA December events. Clemson Mayor Halfacre could not attend and sent thank you wishes to the WAA MEE for “bringing the community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together.”

“We appreciate WAA recognizing the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes and providing a welcome home,” Halfacre said.

Mattie Jain, service to veterans chair for the Andrew Pickens chapter, introduced event speaker Tia Jones, a United States Air Force veteran and Clemson University student.

“I really think it was super impactful to go back and honor Vietnam veterans — especially considering the ‘welcome back’ they got. I really appreciated the opportunity to come and thank them and the chance to take a moment to thank the female veterans. I really enjoy any opportunity to thank those who paved the way for my service and to give back to the community that’s given so much,” Jones said.

After the speaker, the Vietnam veterans lined up and were pinned and presented with commemorative gifts.

The other SCDAR chapter service to veterans chairs helped with the welcome: Carolyn Nations, Jeanie Fincher, and Nancy Walker and chapter regents Carol Pollock and Rooche Field also participated.

The committee hopes to bring the MEE to Clemson University in the future to welcome home any Vietnam veterans who could not attend this event. Local WAA ceremonies at cemeteries will be held Dec. 17 this year, so save the date and look for more information closer to that date.