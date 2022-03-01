EASLEY — A captain with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and has been charged with DUI after crashing his Jeep into a ditch near Outback Steakhouse in Easley on Feb. 21, according to incident reports from the Easley Police Department.

PCSO Captain Rodney Thomas was placed on administrative leave pending investigation with Internal Affairs, according to Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.

Thomas was not on duty at the time of the incident, officials said.

According to reports, several people called around 5 p.m. to report a Jeep was “driving erratically and driving all over the roadway and had almost collided with several other cars” on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

Easley Police said Thomas had a blood alcohol of 0.19.

He was also charged with open container violations.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.