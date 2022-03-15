Citadel cadet from Easley prepares for aviation career

EASLEY — The Citadel has a long history of producing aviators for multiple branches of the armed services — and this year is no exception.

After four years of rigorous ROTC training at The Citadel, multiple cadets from different ROTC branches are getting ready to achieve their lifelong dreams and enter the military as aviators — including Easley native, Kathryn Christmas.

Though pilots serve in all branches of the military, it’s to be expected that the Air Force is where most can be found. The 25 senior cadets in the Air Force/Space Force ROTC program at The Citadel received their career assignments in November. Among them is Cadet Luke Eafano, a Physics major from Lawrenceville, Georgia, who earned a spot with the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) program. ENJJPT is the world’s only multi-nationally manned and managed flying training program chartered to produce combat pilots for NATO.

The Citadel also contributes to future pilot careers through the cadet Flying Club, one of the college’s largest clubs that allows cadets to participate in flight training.

Kathryn Christmas is the Regimental Commander for the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. She has participated in multiple clubs ranging from rugby to Tau Beta Pi, the engineering honor society. Christmas was born in in Montgomery, Alabama, and raised in Easley, South Carolina. This May, she expects to accept a commission into the U.S. Air Force with a pilot slot.

“During high school, I was a part of the Civil Air Patrol and also witnessed the example of both of my parents, who were officers in the Air Force and who encouraged me to pursue my dream of flying,” said Christmas. “After visiting The Citadel during my senior year of high school, I knew that this was the place that would help me fulfill that dream. During my freshman year, I attended AFROTC class, leadership laboratory and immersed myself into extracurriculars such as rugby and the Flying Club.”

Christmas said her goal of becoming a pilot was further solidified after she got to meet Major General Jeannie Leavitt, the first female fighter pilot in the Air Force.

“Going to Field Training taught me how to be not only a leader, but also a follower; I ranked in the top 2% of class, graduated as a distinguished graduate and received the Warrior Spirit award from the flight,” she said. “Being the Regimental Commander has taught me many things about myself and others, as well as the multiple aspects of leadership.”

As for Christmas’ personal plan? It begins with earning commission into the United Stated Air Force with a pilot slot.

“I have yet to be given a date for training, but I will be receiving Pilot Training in Columbus, Mississippi, within a year after graduating,” Christmas said. “I hope to make my time in the Air Force a career to develop the future leaders of America and maintain the rights and freedoms of our country. Aim High!”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.