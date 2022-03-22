EASLEY — Police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting last week in Easley.

According to the Easley Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Eddie Avenue on March 15.

Officers said they found one man dead and another injured when they arrived at the scene. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Julio Rojas.

After further investigation, officers arrested Camdon Blaise Williams, 20, and Caleb Tre Williams, 20, and charged both with murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and burglary first degree. Both suspects were on probation at the time of their arrest, according to records.

They remain in custody without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.