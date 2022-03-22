$4 million investment to create 21 new jobs

LIBERTY — ACI Plastics South, a thermoplastics processor and recycler, recently announced plans to establish operations in Pickens County. The company’s $4 million investment will create 21 new jobs, according to a statement from the company.

For more than 35 years, ACI Plastics South has been known for its separation technologies for paint removal and instrument panels, as well as density, electrostatic and optical separation.

“Pickens County Council is proud to welcome ACI Plastics South, the industry leader in separating even the most difficult plastics, to our county,” said Pickens County Council Chairman Chris Bowers. “Our skilled local workforce is consistently an asset sought out by top-tier companies such as ACI, and we are pleased that ACI found the perfect site location to meet their needs here in the Liberty community.”

Located at 225 Ruhamah Roady, ACI Plastics South’s Pickens County operations will include the recovery of post-industrial/pre-consumer scrap plastics from molders throughout the Southeast. The company will initially provide size reduction (granulation) and proprietary separation processes. ACI Plastics South plans to later add blending, density separation, pelletizing and post-consumer processing capabilities at the facility, according to company officials.

“We are pleased to expand the size of our operation in South Carolina,” said ACI Plastics President Scott Melton. “The 138,000-square-foot building on 51 acres will allow us to significantly grow over the next decade. The access to a solid workforce, the Port of Charleston and nearby customers made this investment a key part of ACI’s future.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster praised the move saying, “South Carolina is home to more than 300 recycling companies, and today we are delighted that ACI Plastics South is adding to that roster. I applaud the company for their new operations in Pickens County and look forward to partnering with this sustainability-focused company for years to come.”

Operations are online. Individuals interested in joining the ACI Plastics South team should email the company, they said.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.