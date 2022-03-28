LIBERTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Liberty that left one man dead.

According to the PCSO, the shooting occurred shortly after midnight on March 28 at a residence located at 5924 Moorefield Memorial Highway.

Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison of the Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kennedy Drayton, of the residence. Drayton died from a single gunshot wound and was pronounced at the scene, she said.

Deputies were dispatched to the location at approximately 12:36 a.m. following a 911 call, said Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.

“Upon their arrival, deputies entered the residence and observed a 27-year-old female attempting to render aid to the male subject, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen,” Brooks said. “The male subject later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased prior to (12:50 a.m.)”

Officials said the female subject was placed in investigative detention and was transported to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office for questioning, before later being released.

At this time the case is being investigated as a homicide while detectives continue to review evidence of the female’s self-defense claim, Brooks said.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.