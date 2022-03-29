At least a dozen homes damaged in the storm

SIX MILE — The National Weather Service on Thursday confirmed two tornadoes touched down Wednesday, March 23, in Pickens County, damaging several homes and blocking roads with downed trees.

Pickens County Emergency Services (PCES) reported at least 12 homes were damaged (some destroyed) and four people were hurt. Thankfully, officials said the injuries were all minor and that everyone was expected to make a full recovery.

According to NWS, the winds in the first tornado were clocked at 115 miles per hour, with damage was consistent of an “EF-2” tornado.

The system was estimated to have been about a quarter-mile wide with a 6-mile-long path, they said.

A short while later, the NWS confirmed a second tornado, rated EF-0. The EF-0 tornado had winds peaking at 70 mph and mainly caused damage by uprooting trees and blocking roads with downed limbs.

The NWS explains the Enhanced Fujita scale — or EF scale — is used to assign a tornado a ‘rating’ based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

When tornado-related damage is surveyed, it is compared to a list of Damage Indicators (DIs) and Degrees of Damage (DoD) which help estimate better the range of wind speeds the tornado likely produced. From that, a rating (from EF0 to EF5) is assigned, they said.

According to local residents, a neighborhood off Reece Mill Road sustained some of the worst damage.

One home on Lost Valley Road was split in two, and a woman inside had to be rescued, according to PCEM officials.

Volunteers with The American Red Cross were conducting damage assessments, said Mandy McWherter, regional communications director with The American Red Cross South Carolina.

“We’re just collecting that information to find out what happened, what have these families experienced and what are their immediate needs,” McWherter said. “From there, we’ll then be hopefully provide them with some financial assistance to help them on their recovery.”

The storm came almost 93 years to the day of when a deadly tornado touched down in Six Mile, killing nine people.

According to the town’s website, “a devastating tornado roared through Six Mile on the night of March 13, 1929. This was the greatest blow ever to hit Six Mile or Pickens County. Nine people were killed, five elementary students, one high school student and three adults.”

It continues, “Those killed in the storm are buried in two large graves at Six Mile Baptist Church. It is reported that after the storm — within 30 minutes — “hundreds of citizens rushed to the stricken community and offered any aid as they could give.”

This continued for days despite heavy rain and nearly impossible roads, it reads.

The American Red Cross says they are assisting five families whose homes were destroyed by last week’s tornado.

Pickens County officials have reported no fatalities.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.