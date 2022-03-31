PICKENS COUNTY — In an effort to provide the best local content possible, The Sentinel-Progress is currently accepting applications for a team of amateur sports photographers to cover a variety of high school sports for a new internship program beginning this Spring.

Who can apply?

Anyone with a passion for local high school sports and an interest in photography is encouraged to apply. We have positions to fill in the Easley, Pickens, Liberty and Central beats for each of the four area high schools.

Space permitting, applicants for Powdersville High School and Wren High School will be considered.

This internship can provide an excellent opportunity for students who have an interest in pursuing a career in journalism get their feet wet and see first hand the “ins and outs” of running a newspaper.

Photographers will need to provide their own equipment —DSLRs required — and no, camera phones won’t cut it. Photography credits will be published as “John Doe | The Sentinel-Progress.”

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, please contact General Manager Kasie Strickland at the offices of The Sentinel-Progress at 201 W. Main Street in downtown Easley, kstrickland@cmpapers.com or call 864-855-0355.