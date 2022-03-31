EASLEY — The Easley Farmer’s Market returns with a bang this Saturday with the annual Spring Fling, a family friendly event featuring local crafters, farmers and artisans, some great food, dancing and live music.

The event is the kick-off to the 2022 Farmer’s Market season and will include jumbo inflatibles for the kids, games — even a train ride. The Market kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m., with the entertainment running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Old Market Square in Easley.

According to the City, over 60 vendors with a wide variety of wares are registered for Saturday’s event.

The music line-up for the event includes Carolina Highway Band, which takes the stage at noon, followed by SPLITSHOT at 1:30 p.m., Emerald Empire Band at 3 p.m., Meccia Wyatt at 5 p.m. and then John King Band, who starts at 6 p.m. and closes out the night.

The following week, the regular Market returns on its usual schedule, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturdays, running this year until Oct.1.

