CENTRAL — Elementary, middle and high school students from across the South Carolina Upstate counties put their scientific problem-solving skills on display at the 2022 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair March 18 at Southern Wesleyan University in Central.

Southern Wesleyan’s Division of Science partnered with area teachers and parents to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, in keeping with its core value of “contagious generosity.”

The 2022 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair was presented by Southern Wesleyan University. Additional financial support was provided by title sponsor, Ortec, Inc., and a sponsorship from Budd Group. Winners in high school and the Broadcom Masters categories received a combined $5,000 in scholarship money from SWU. Category winners received $50 for 1st, $30 for 2nd, and $20 for 3rd in addition to a plaque.

Assisting in the event were 24 judges from 11 different regional companies and universities and over 50 volunteers from SWU students and staff. One previous Science Fair winner returned to judge for the first time and four SWU alumni also served in this role.

Dr. Staci Johnson, Chair of the Division of Science, Associate Professor of Biology, and Coordinator of Biology Program, tells of the benefits of this event, “Participation in Science Fairs and other STEM events has been shown to have many positive impacts on students of all ages. Participants in past fairs have enjoyed amazing benefits in terms of new skill development and scholarships awarded from a variety of sources. Students and faculty in the Division of Science enjoy making connections with these young scientists and encouraging them on their path. It’s a great honor to serve our upstate community in this way!”

The 2022 South Carolina Region 1 Science Fair Winners are listed below:

Elementary Biological & Behavioral Sciences Division

1st Place – Abigail Grimes/Isabel Mastroianni/Olivia Cook, Clemson Elementary School

2nd Place – Lily Rothell/Ryleigh Greene, Northside Elementary School

3rd Place – Emily Pounders, Merrywood Elementary School

Elementary Chemistry Division

1st Place – Madison Alburo, St. Joseph Catholic School

2nd Place – Addilyn McGhee/Piper Vassey, Northside Elementary School

3rd Place – Teaguen Fant, Northside Elementary School

Elementary Math & Technology Division

1st Place – Kyndall Leeper/Katy Duvall, Northside Elementary School

2nd Place – Rishi Santhanam, Northside Elementary School

3rd Place – Maci O’Shield, Merrywood Elementary School

Elementary Molecular Biology Division

1st Place – Zara Espinoza/Addie Murphy/Masie Hopkins, Clemson Elementary School

2nd Place – Amelia Turner, Clemson Elementary School

3rd Place – Ben Blanton, Clemson Elementary School

Elementary Physical Science Division

1st Place – Gaines Robb/Jimbo McCollum, Clemson Elementary School

2nd Place – Sophia Keese, Blue Ridge Elementary School

3rd Place – Cooper Hiller, Clemson Elementary School

Junior Biological & Behavioral Sciences Division

1st Place – Sloane McMillen, McMillen Home School

2nd Place – Lindsey Moore, Moore Home School

3rd Place – Timothy Logan, Classical Conversations of Greenwood

Junior Math & Technology Division

1stPlace – Karthik Arumugam, Sterling School

2nd Place – Archish Seshadri, Nagarajan Home School

3rdPlace – Mariana Cantu, St. Joseph Catholic Middle School

Junior Physical Sciences Division

1st Place – Sai Vallabh Gurram, Gurram Home School

2nd Place – Levi McCall, Classical Conversations of Greenwood

3rd Place – Eowyn Szrama, Szrama Home School

Senior Division

1st Place – Toby Cox/Wade Groff, D. W. Daniel High School

2nd Place – Seth Watson/Ashton Graybeal, Watson Home School

3rd Place – Ella Colmenares/Haley Williams, D. W. Daniel High School

Broadcom MASTERS Award

The SC Region 1 Science Fair nominates the top 10% of 6th, 7th and 8th grade student participants for this national competition through their judging procedures. Nominees then need to complete an online application for a chance to compete at the national level.

1st Places (3) Invitation to enter the National Broadcom MASTERS Science Fair

Junior Division in Chemistry Category

Sai Vallabh Gurram, Gurram Home School (Greenwood)

Junior Division in Energy: Physical Category

Kathik Arumgam, Sterling School (Greenville)

Junior Division in Plant Sciences Category

Sloane McMillen, McMillen Home School (Clemson)