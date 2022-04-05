PICKENS COUNTY — On National Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29, 14 Vietnam veterans were officially welcomed home and thanked for their military service. Two also served in the Korean War.

The event was held at Dominion and Everlan Senior Living Center in Clemson for their residents and two additional veterans. Four Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) chapters came together to continue the work of the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Mobile Education Exhibit honoring of Vietnam veterans.

DAR chapters Andrew Pickens, Fort Prince George, Walhalla and Wizard of Tamassee participated. All four also hold WAA ceremonies at local cemeteries. With the help of American Legion Post 151 and some previously pinned Vietnam veterans, we conducted a formal Welcome Home pinning ceremony for 14 Vietnam veterans. The national anthem was sung by Alex Birch from Southern Wesleyan University.

Over 50 people attended the ceremony. Four branches of the military were represented by the Vietnam veterans: five from the Air Force, five from the Army and one Marine. One veteran was a Navy Cross recipient and two were Bronze Star recipients. The veterans were pinned with a Vietnam War commemoration lapel pin, then handed an official proclamation signed by former President Trump and presented a special WAA challenge coin for Vietnam veterans, along with a welcome home WAA hat, and a $10 coupon from Kasey Roberts co-owner of Joe’s NY Pizza.

Ann Warmuth, Fort Prince George chapter and Central WAA Location Coordinator, moderated the ceremony. Army Veteran Steve Blair, American Legion Post 151 from Central and Norris, presented the American Flag. Carol Pollock, regent of the Walhalla Chapter, gave the opening prayer. Our speaker, Donna Pittman, Warriors CARE Center coordinator at Southern Wesleyan University explained the new support center on campus. Marshall Collins, U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard colonel (ret), read the description of the lapel pin while Post 151 Commander Army Vietnam Veteran Jerry Looney pinned the veterans. Air Force Vietnam veteran (ret) Don Warmuth read the proclamation while Army National Guard Vietnam veteran Ray Collins gave each veteran his own copy. Melody Jones, WAA location coordinator and Andrew Pickens chapter member, read about the WAA Challenge Coin while Janie Collins, WAA Location co-coordinator for Central, presented each veteran with a coin. Post 151 Adjutant Navy Vietnam veteran, Willie Reid, presented each veteran with a WAA welcome home hat. Marshall Collins gave the closing prayer.

Andrew Pickens chapter member Mattie Jain, Service for Veterans chair and WAA location co-coordinator gave everyone a small American flag donated by Lowe’s of Clemson. Service for Veterans chair Nancy Walker, WAA location coordinator and wizard of Tamassee chapter member, handed out the programs. After the ceremony there were lots of stories shared between the presenting team and the resident veterans. At the end, Willie Reid remarked, “Many thanks to our American Vietnam veterans. Without your dedication and hard work, America could not be what it is today.”

The program is part of the United States of America Vietnam War commemoration authorized by Congress and established under the Secretary of Defense then launched by former President Obama who signed the original proclamation commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War in 2012. President Trump signed the proclamation Nov. 10, 2017, while he was in Vietnam. He also signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 designating March 29 National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Each living veteran who served at any time on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces, regardless of location, during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, is eligible to receive an Vietnam Veteran lapel pin on behalf of a grateful nation. If you want more information on the DAR veteran service projects, please contact the DAR Fort Prince George Chapter at FPGChapterDAR@gmail.com.