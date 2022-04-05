LIBERTY — A woman has been charged after shooting a man in Pickens County, according to Chief Deputy Chad Brooks from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Deputy Coroner Heather Harrison, 31-year-old Kennedy Drayton, of Liberty, died at his home early Monday morning from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

His death was ruled a homicide and is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said a woman was taken into custody for questioning and then released while authorities investigated her claims of self defense. The next day, the suspect, identified as Nicole Michelle Heape, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Brooks said the arrest came after officials interviewed parties associated with both Heape and Drayton and collected additional evidence in an effort to identify what transpired.

Heape remains in custody at the Pickens County Detention Center.

