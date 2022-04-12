PICKENS — Hagood Mill is hosting Old Time Jam and Camping Weekend April 15-16, 2022. On Friday, April 15, there will be an Open Jam at the Heritage Pavilion from 7-9 p.m.

This Open Jam will feature Dangerous Curves. This all girl group hails from the back country mountain roads of Western North Carolina. Not only do these ladies serve up some fun dance tunes; they also are known for their singing and harmonies. Elizabeth Sauls on Fiddle, Lois Jolly on Banjo, and Renee Hopkins on guitar. Bring your dance boards and join in on the fun.

On Saturday, April 16, the monthly Folklife Festival featuring the operation of the historic Hagood Mill, living history demonstrators and an artisan craft market. Daddy’s Cookout Food Truck and Blue Ridge Catering will be on the premises selling food. Musical entertainment will be provided by Michele Turner and David White, Dangerous Curves, Hunter Holmes and the Tennessee Hillbuddies on the historical stage and folks jamming around the site. Admission to Saturday’s happenings is $5 per person aged 13 and up. Children 12 and under are free and there is no parking fee.

Saturday evening the site will play host to the Pretty Little Goat Album Release Party. Be there at 6 p.m. when the music starts. Admission to this event is separate from the festival. It will be $5 per person aged 13 and up. Children 12 and under and parking are free.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Please bring your own chairs! Camping is available on site and costs $10 per person for primitive camping and $20 per RV plus $10/extra person for RV camping. These fees are for the whole weekend. You can learn all the ins and outs of camping at the Hagood Mill by visiting the recreation page of our website: www.hagoodmillhistoricsite.com.

Payment for camping is in addition to the Saturday tickets sales, however you can add on camping fees when you check out in our ticket portal.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site is located at 138 Hagood Mill Road in Pickens, S.C. The regular hours of operation are Wednesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Mill Mercantile will also be open on Sundays from 1-4 p.m.