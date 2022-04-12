Market returns this Sat. with Easter crafts for kids

EASLEY — It was a cold and windy last Saturday, but that didn’t stop the Easley Farmer’s Market from setting up shop as usual at Old Market Square.

Market Manager Rebecca Rogers has made some changes to this year’s setup after taking over the market mid-way through last season. Included are a new vendor booth layout, an increased social media presence and — perhaps most of all — a longer season overall.

“Last year the market ran through August, with the last one held on the 28th,” Rogers said. “This year we’re going all the way through September.”

The Farmer’s Market kicked off the 2022 season with the annual Spring Fling, held on April 2.

“Last week was great,” said Brian Arms of Arms Farms. “I sold out — which is always a good thing.”

Arms sells a variety of local produce including tomatoes, squash, cucumber, onions and melons. He hopes to have strawberries starting next week, he said.

In the booth next to him is Sarah Everman with The Leafy Vine, who brings her plants (and her green thumb) out weekly.

“It was too cold to unload my plants today, I’ve got them here in my van,” Everman said. “But we’ll be back next week.” Along with offering her wares, Everman also gives out advice on how to care for plants, offering tips on watering, soil ph and lighting.

Across the way is Marlyn Grant and Gloria Gambrell, owners and bakers for M&G Sweet Creations. Their old fashioned desserts and Southern sweets are sure to keep you coming back for more. In fact, Dale Stone, owner of Good Karma Ice Cream Shoppe, did just that — returning to their booth three times and eventually turning one of their creations into an ice cream parfait.

Next door to the bakery is Zen’s Boutique Designs, handmade jewelry — and super-cute earrings. Zen herself is new to the market this year, which saw a majority of last year’s vendors returning — a good sign, according to Rogers.

“The cool thing about the Easley Market is all the vendor’s know each other, most of us were here last year,” said one vendor. “Also, this is one of the only markets I know about that the city provides the canopy tents. That’s really convenient.”

This weekend, the Market will run in Old Market Square from 8 a.m. ‘til noon, with a special Easter theme. A kids Easter craft station will be set up along with over 200 eggs, according to Rogers. Many vendors are also planning to incorporate Easter into their booths by hiding or giving away Easter eggs for the kids.

The Market is still accepting vendors for the 2022 season, for more information call Rebecca Rogers at 864-855-7900 or visit www.cityofeasley.com.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.