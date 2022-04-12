EASLEY — A community forum for Pickens County residents and law enforcement officials will take place Tuesday, May 3, 5:30-7 p.m., at Tri-County Technical College’s Easley campus located at 1774 Powdersville Road. The forum is an outgrowth of Ten at the Top’s Creating a Safer Upstate initiative, which seeks to provide opportunities for law enforcement and the community to convene to discuss community issues and emerging law enforcement topics.

The Pickens County forum is the second in a series of community forums being planned across the 10-county Upstate region. The first was held in Anderson in November of last year.

The forum will begin with remarks from Ten at the Top Executive Director Dean Hybl and TCTC President Dr. Galen DeHay. Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark will provide an overview of the topics to be discussed, which include police training and credentials, recruiting and retention of law enforcement, community engagement, policing policies, and neighborhood safety concerns. Attendees will engage in small group discussion, and the forum will conclude with summary reports from the small groups and a review of next steps.

“Tri-County is pleased to partner with Ten at the Top to bring diverse groups of people together to proactively discuss community issues and emerging law enforcement topics,” said TCTC President Dr. Galen DeHay. “I am encouraged by the conversations that have occurred thus far, and I believe the upstate is on the right path to creating a safer community – a community where we work together to solve problems and a community where people respect and value the lives of all residents and law enforcement officers.”

The May 3 community forum is open to all Pickens County residents. Light refreshments will be provided. Advance registration is requested. To register, visit tctc.edu/forum.