PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County Administrator Ken Roper was named Environmental Educator of the Year by Global-Eco Adventures, Inc. (GEA) for his anti-litter and outdoor advocacy as well as his support of and participation in the SC7 expeditions.

SC7 expeditions raise awareness and educate South Carolinians on topics such as conservation, resiliency, adult and childhood fitness, outdoor therapy and floodwater-mitigation issues.

Roper frequently utilizes his platform as administrator to encourage Pickens County residents to pick up litter, recycle responsibly and enjoy the natural beauty of the county. He has also completed the Certified Erosion Prevention and Sediment Control Inspector (CEPSCI) Program, which educates field personnel on the proper installation, maintenance and inspection of erosion prevention and sediment control measures at construction sites. Roper uses this knowledge to support the county’s efforts to keep local waterways clean and healthy.

“I am honored and thankful to be recognized by GEA and head of the SC Floodwater Commission, Tom Mullikin,” Roper said. “This award motivates and reminds me the work has only just begun. We can enhance and protect our unique nature here in Pickens County and throughout South Carolina, but we will all need to work together, regardless of politics or region, to maximize the resilience and conservation of our beloved state and its great outdoor resources.”