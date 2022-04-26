SOUTH CAROLINA —The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported new data last Thursday that show COVID-19’s impact on vaccination and school attendance rates for kindergartners across the United States and is calling for parents to get their children vaccinated against common diseases that impact education. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) continues to support safe and effective vaccines for kids that prevent illnesses and help keep them in school.

According to Thursday’s CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), vaccine coverage among kindergarteners dropped from 95 percent to below 94 percent during the 2020-2021 school year, which amounts to more than 35,000 children who entered kindergarten without documentation of complete vaccination against common diseases like measles, whooping cough, and chicken pox. In addition, enrollment in kindergarten dropped by 10 percent which means around 400,000 fewer children entered kindergarten than expected.

“While these rates are on a nationwide scale, they also reflect what South Carolina is experiencing in terms of increased sickness, recent outbreaks of preventable diseases like chickenpox, and lower school attendance,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “We encourage parents to talk to a trusted medical professional to get their questions answered so they can make informed health decisions for their child.”

Longstanding vaccinations, such as ones for chicken pox and measles, as well as the newer and rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccination, are incredibly important now that most schools have returned to in-person learning. DHEC continues to emphasize that the classroom is the best place for children to interact and learn, especially younger students who thrive by having in-person interaction with teachers, staff, and friends. Staying up-to-date with your child’s vaccinations will help ensure they are able to stay healthy and in school.

DHEC offers several low-cost vaccination programs for children and adults, so please do not let vaccine costs keep you or your child from getting vaccinated. To see if you’re eligible and to apply, visit our eligibility page or call 1-888-277-4687.

You can make an appointment to receive certain vaccines, including flu, pneumonia, varicella (chicken pox) and tetanus, at one of DHEC’s county health departments or by calling 1-855-472-3432.