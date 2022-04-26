PICKENS COUNTY — – On Thursday, April 28, Family Promise of Pickens County will be celebrating National Family Promise Giving Day, a 24-hour online campaign to raise awareness and support for families battling homelessness.

Family Promise, the first homeless shelter in Pickens County, was founded in July 2012. Since August 2014, with the support of the community and partnership with congregations of the community, we have been providing services to homeless families with children at our Day Center located at 104 Stewart Drive, Easley, S.C.

Family Promise of Pickens’ holistic community-based approach is key to helping families achieve stability and offers services related to Prevention, Shelter, Diversion and Stabilization. The goal of Family Promise of Pickens is to intervene before families reach crisis. In addition to assisting families find secure and affordable housing, Family Promise of Pickens County provides ongoing stabilization services to ensure families can sustain independence.

This year, Family Promise is asking participants to “Give an Hour” on Giving Day – whether that is an hour of time volunteering, an hour’s worth of salary as a donation, or an hour spent raising awareness of the three million children who experience homelessness every year in America.

“No gift of giving is too small in helping our homeless community, we believe everyone can make a difference for our families” says Executive Director, Nath Briley.

A few ways that the community can offer support are:

Donate at www.familypromisepickens.org/donate/. Many people start by giving the equivalent of one hour’s pay. Contributions are used to provide families with safe shelter (nearly 60% are children), nutritious meals and a more promising future.

Spend one hour volunteering with Family Promise and local families in need, any skill you have can be used to give back; or Use one hour of your time to spread awareness about the issue of family homelessness in our community. Visit www.familypromisepickens.org.

“We encourage the community to contact our Executive Director, Nath Briley, and his staff at 864-644-8828 for more information on how you can become involved with Family Promise of Pickens County” said Board Chair, Christy Wistar.