CENTRAL – On May 6, 2022 Southern Wesleyan University will hold commencement with Senator Lindsey Graham as the key note speaker.

A native South Carolinian, Graham grew up in a blue collar family in the small town of Central where his parents ran a restaurant and pool hall. The first member of his family to go to college, Graham earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of South Carolina. He lives in Seneca and is a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

Graham was elected to the United States Senate in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, 2014, and 2020. He became the first person in South Carolina history to garner over one million votes in the 2008 general election.

Graham currently serves as the Ranking Member on the Senate Committee on the Budget. Graham also serves as a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

“It is a great honor for us to have Senator Lindsey Graham, a former recipient of an honorary doctorate from Southern Wesleyan University, return to campus as our 2022 commencement speaker. Senator Graham has an amazing track record of service to the state of South Carolina and the entire nation,” said Southern Wesleyan University Interim President, William Crothers. “We are pleased to have him come home to Central and speak to our graduates.”

