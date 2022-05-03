UPSTATE — Tri-County Technical College celebrated its 60th anniversary with a college-wide party and unveiled its new logo.

Hundreds of students and employees gathered in the Student Success Center on the Pendleton Campus to eat cake and hear TCTC Commission Chair Tom Strange share a brief history of the College.

“When the College first opened, it had fewer than 500 students in seven disciplines. Over the past 60 years, Tri-County has grown from one technical education center to four community campuses and two learning centers serving roughly 9,000 students annually. It has also expanded to include technical and health education training, business and public services majors, university transfer offerings in the arts and sciences, college credit courses for high school students, and non-credit courses in continuing education. We have something for everyone, and we continue to grow our offerings year after year,” said Strange.

Following the history of the College, TCTC President Dr. Galen DeHay and members of the College’s Student Government Association unveiled the new logo. President DeHay said the new logo is the culmination of months of research and focus groups with faculty, staff and students.

He explained that the shield itself represents the stability of the College’s past and the strength of its future. The three bars represent the three counties the College serves while also creating a sense of connectedness as they come together to form a single, unified image. The images within the shield celebrate the College’s location in Upstate, South Carolina, and the positioning of the TCTC letters indicate that Tri-County Technical College is a strong foundation from which to transform lives and build strong communities.

“When an organization reaches a milestone like 60 years, it’s common to take time to reflect on where the organization is today and where you want it to be in the future,” said President DeHay. “As our logo has evolved over the past 60 years, it has remained deeply rooted in our vision and mission and the three communities that we serve. This logo is no different. However, this logo is fresh and modern, more fitting of a college, and a logo our students are excited about and want to wear. We believe it will have a long shelf-life, and we are excited to start rolling it out across our campuses.”