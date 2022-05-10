CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University Division of Science students were recently awarded funding for their research projects through the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU) Faculty Undergraduate Research program. Bryanna Pickens, Anna Pilgrim, and Emma Jo Wolfe wrote grant proposals and were awarded funding through this competitive grant program.

Bryanna Pickens’ project is titled “Impact of Aromatase Inhibitors on Muscle Strength in Female Sprague Dawley Rats.” Her advisor was Dr. Staci Johnson, Chair of the Division of Science and Coordinator of Biology Program.

Anna Pilgrim was advised by Dr. Tingting Han, Assistant Professor of Chemistry. Pilgrim’s project is titled “The Analysis of Honey for Potential Pollutants.”

Emma Jo Wolfe’s project is titled “The Effects of Improved Hip Range of Motion on the Prevalence of Pain and Discomfort in the Lower Extremities.” Wolfe was advised by Dr. Michelle Eller, Assistant Professor of Biology.

Johnson commented on the accomplishments of the recipients saying, “We are proud of each of these young women and are excited to learn the findings from their work in the coming year.”

All three recipients are also members of the Charles and Gloria Joiner Honors Program at SWU. The Honors Program at SWU is a four- to six-semester program that affords qualified students the opportunity to participate in advanced study beyond the classroom experience in their chosen field while still in college.