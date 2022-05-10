EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County (SDPC) announced Nicole Yemothy, from Gettys Middle School in Easley, has been selected as an Albert Einstein Distinguished Teacher Fellow for the 2022-23 school year. With this national award, she is one of 15 K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teachers from across the United States to receive this distinction.

The fellows will spend 11 months serving in a federal agency or U.S. Congressional office in Washington, DC, engaged in the national STEM education arena.

The Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship (AEF) Program provides a unique opportunity for accomplished K-12 STEM educators to apply their extensive classroom knowledge and experiences to their host offices to inform federal STEM education efforts.

The 2022-2023 Einstein Fellows come from K-12 schools across the country and represent diverse teaching backgrounds—with expertise in science, engineering, computer science and mathematics. Federal agencies and U.S. Congressional Offices will benefit from Fellows’ real-world experiences as educators. In return, Einstein Fellows will gain understanding of the role of the Federal Government in the U.S. education enterprise, knowledge of resources available to students and educators, and broader perspectives on national education issues that can be applied to the classroom or to leadership positions in their districts or elsewhere.

The AEF Program, now celebrating its 32nd year of operation, is managed by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists in collaboration with the sponsoring agencies and the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE).