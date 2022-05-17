No coal ash will be permitted in proposed Liberty landfill

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County entered a global settlement with the landfill company MRR Pickens, LLC at its Monday meeting, finally bringing the 6 year lawsuit to a close — and prohibiting coal ash in the proposed landfill once and for all.

According to county officials, a recent SC Supreme Court ruling in favor of Pickens County resulted in County Council directing its legal team to explore the settlement of the case in line with the country’s long term goals. The county was able to accomplish all its goals by this agreement, they said.

First, and foremost, coal ash is prohibited. Only nontoxic construction materials and debris will be allowed in the landfill, as per the settlement.

Secondly, MRR is required to build the landfill within one year. If they fail to build it, the company will be required to pay an escalating damage to the county starting at $10,000 and increasing to $20,000 the second month, $30,000 the next month and continuing until it is complete. The County, by the settlement, will fund a portion of the construction costs up to $3 million — which will be paid back to the county.

This landfill will allow Pickens County years of use at a preferential rate, they said.

Additionally, MRR must sell the landfill within three years to a third party. If MRR fails to sell, the company will be subject to additional damage payments to Pickens County starting at $500,000 the first year, and increasing by $100,000 every year until the landfill is sold.

Pickens County will also get to keep 162 acres that was previously deeded at no cost. It will also receive an additional 90 acres that will be purchased when the landfill is sold to a third party, as per the agreement.

An additional term of the global agreement prohibits MRR from placement of a liner in the landfill so that no toxic waste will ever be allowed in the landfill, they said.

