EASLEY — A man was arrested on Thursday and charged with DUI after hitting a School District of Pickens County special needs bus.

According to the Easley Police Department, around 4:45 p.m., Drake Lesley attempted to exit right on Calhoun Memorial Highway at Pendleton Street. He struck the front end of the bus and his truck was overturned in the collision.

Lesley was transported to the hospital and charged with DUI first and simple possession of marijuana.

According to the district, the driver and an aide were on the bus, which route includes transporting special needs students. One student was on the bus at the time of the collision.

The district stated no injurues to the people on the bus were reported, but the driver of the bus, known affectionatly as “Ms. Kim” to her riders, hasn’t been back on the route in the days since the crash, according to one parent who’s child rides that bus.

“We all hope she’s OK and will be back soon,” he said.

