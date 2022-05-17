PICKENS — The Mountain Roots Herb Festival featuring Get Out and Play Day is a great time to take in all that the Hagood Mill Historic Site has to offer in terms of recreation and nature.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site will be active all day. Workshops including Guided Bird Walks, Nature Photography, Growing Microgreens, and Fly-Fishing demonstrations will be occurring throughout the day. There will also be musical entertainment on the historic stage. Helen Campbell, Big Eyes Parker, and Rachel Van Slyke will be providing a musical backdrop for the day.

Other going activities at the site will include operation of the water-powered 1845 gristmill, living history demonstrators, archery, pickleball, horseshoes, ping pong, disc golf, archaeology adventures, and kids’ crafts.

After picking up some fresh stone-ground products from the gristmill, visit the following event artisan vendors: Birchwater Farms, Ms. Lillian’s Louisiana Pie & Spices, Mandala Designs by Tunde, Heavenly Seed by Mike Watkins, My Celestial Phoenix, and more. After shopping, you may find yourself hungry. Make sure to stop by Daddy’s Cookout or Blue Ridge Catering for something yummy to fill your tummy.

The cost for those 13 and older will be $5 per person. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. Admission to the Hagood Mill Historic Site includes the Heritage Pavilion and the Hagood Creek Petroglyph Center. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. year-round. The mill operates, rain or shine, the third Saturday of every month.

Both the Hagood Mill Historic Site and the Hagood Creek Petroglyph Center are located three miles north of Main Street Pickens off U.S. Highway 178 or 5.5 miles south of Cherokee Foothills, Scenic Highway 11 at 138 Hagood Mill Road.

For more information, contact Hagood Mill at 864-898-2936, visit the Hagood Mill Foundation Facebook page or visit hagoodmillhistoricsite.com for a list of current programming and additional upcoming events.