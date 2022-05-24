EASLEY — On June 3 – 5, 2022, the Youth Board of Foothills Playhouse will present “Fairy tale misfits” by Jeff Fluharty. The show is being directed by Nianza Spears, a 2022 graduate of Easley High School.

“Fairy tale misfits” is an enchanting story of a young girl’s fantastic journey through the Land of Rejected Fairy Tale Characters. From “Queen White-Out” to “Sleepless Beauty,” the audience will be introduced to many fun and lovable characters. This show is a great family-friendly show, and will be a delight for every age.

The most interesting thing about the show, however, is not necessarily what takes place onstage. This show is the annual presentation of the FHP Youth Board. This board is comprised of middle and high school students, and they are responsible for all aspects of the show. They pick the play, hold auditions, cast the show, and run the rehearsals. The show is also directed by a member of the Youth Board, and the cast and crew are responsible for costuming, and for the set design and construction. Members of the Youth Board will also be staffing the lighting booth and soundboard for this show. Adults are present as mentors, assistants, and to provide guidance throughout the process.

The cast of the show includes: Lydian Mullinax, Brea Shipley, Aiden Sewell, Bryson Hunter, Laurel Cravens, Hanna Linn, Marianna Billings, Nora Sewell, Isabella Brown, Olivia Johnston, Benaiah Powers, Kristin Brooks, Jullian Barnette, Joey Shipley, Payton Saxe, Madalynn Jennings, Chloe Staggs, Tristan Staggs, Megan Lara, Emily Willis, Whitney Porter, and Katelyn Brooks.

The show only runs one weekend, and the tickets are only $5 a seat! Shows are on Friday and Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday Matinee at 3 p.m. You can purchase tickets at www.foothillsplayhouse.org/tickets, or by calling the box office on Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 864-855-1817.

The 2022 Season of Shows continues after this show with: “Romeo & Juliet,” “Driving miss Daisy,” “Agatha Christie’s A murder is announced,” and closes with “Christmas at Dingly Dell.”

Sponsors for the 2022 season are The City of Easley, Phillip Price State Farm Insurance, and Uncle Sam’s Antiques and Collectibles.

Foothills Playhouse has been providing quality, family-friendly entertainment to Easley and Pickens County since 1981. Located in the Historic West End Hall since 1991, Foothills strives to enhance the community’s presence in the theatre, while also enhancing the theatre’s presence in the community.