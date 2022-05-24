EASLEY — Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team arrested Gregory Paul Simon Jr. for Trafficking Methamphetamine on May 18.

According to officials, the arrest took place at the Days Inn Hotel in Easley where members of PCSO’s Community Action Team and Agents from SCDPPS found Simon, who had active arrest warrants, hiding behind a hotel dumpster.

Following the arrest, a search of Simon’s hotel room resulted in the seizure of a quantity of methamphetamine in excess of 40 grams, digital scales, and plastic bags. Deputies located a large portion of methamphetamine concealed in magnetic boxes attached underneath the bed frame, they said.

Additionally, prior to Simon’s arrest, Agents with Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Special Operation Unit supervised an undercover transaction with Simon that resulted in an additional criminal charge of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

Gregory Paul Simon has two prior drug convictions making these drug charges third offenses.

Gregory Paul Simon, Jr. was arrested and is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine 28-100 grams 3rd, Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd, Probation Violation, General Sessions Bench Warrant and Family Court Bench Warrant.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.