EASLEY — A man was arrested on Sunday after deputies found what appeared to be methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Freeman was pulled over on Saluda Dam Road where officers searched his vehicle and found two syringes loaded with what appeared to be methamphetamine, as well as two pipes commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

Freeman has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, first offense.

Reach Hampton Roper at 864-855-0355.