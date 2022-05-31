CENTRAL — Two people were arrested the morning of Monday, May 23 on West Main Street in Central after officers connected them to a motorcycle theft in the area, according to the Central Police Department.

While patrolling, officers observed a vehicle pulling an enclosed trailer and noted suspicious activity from the driver, they said. According to officials, upon attempting to contact them, the occupants of the vehicle fled into the woods. Officers said two motorcycles were located inside the trailer, one that had been reported stolen and one the officer recognized as stolen.

Police said they tracked the suspects and a short time later apprehended the pair on West Main Street in Central. According to the police department, reason to believe the pair was involved was quickly established.

A Pickens Police officer also responded to the scene to assist with the tracking of the suspects, according to Central Police.

Police said there have been several auto break-ins and motorcycle thefts in the area recently.

Arrest reports state Ryan Beheler and Emily Stone were both arrested for two counts of Grand Larceny as well as Methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute.

