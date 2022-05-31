EASLEY — A School Resource Officer at Gettys Middle was lauded for his efforts on May 27 in Columbia.

Officer Josh Blinkey of the Easley Police Department received the 2022 Outstanding Law Enforcement Public Safety Award. The award is given to first responders who demonstrate superior acts within their communities with regard to public safety, according to the organization. It was presented to him by members of The American Legion Department of South Carolina.

Officer Blinkey first started at Gettys Middle one year ago, and has been credited with improving emergency response plans for all schools within the city, according to the department.

